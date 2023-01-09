July 12, 1949—Jan. 4, 2023

In loving memory of Linda Ann Scarborough, who went home to Jesus on January 4, 2023 at the age of 73.

Linda was born to Llewellyn Leroy “Roy” and Louise Marie (Hale) Trafton on July 12, 1949, in Chehalis, WA. Linda became a mother to two daughters, Donna Marie on Oct 12, 1969 and Linda Jane on Nov 28, 1971.

In addition to being a dedicated and loving mother, Linda also loved going to church. She enjoyed sharing memories with her loved ones and spreading joy and prayers. In her youth, she was a go-go dancer, and she loved ballet as a child. She loved going out with her friends. She also loved riding horses, riding her motorcycle and spending time with her bird, Apollo.

Linda graduated from Centennial High School in 1967 in Pueblo, CO. Linda worked for the Fibre paper mill in Longview, WA for 35 years. She was a hard working single mother.

Linda was a beautiful passionate woman whose memory will forever live through her family. Throughout her entire life, she held an unwavering faith in God, which she shared with those who surrounded her.

Linda joins Phillip & Agnes (Wolhaupt) Hale (grandparents), Llewellyn Leroy “Roy” Trafton (Father), Louise Marie (Hale) Trafton (Mother), Bryan Leroy Trafton (brother), Lee & Shirley Mitchell, Leeland & Memi Hale, and William “Bill” & Bobby Schaefer (uncles and aunts) and her great-granddaughter Harper Jo Marie Parkison in Heaven.

Linda is survived by:

Her sisters: Barbara Montoya, Bonnie Roy (George) and Wanda Byrd (Richard) along with several nieces and nephews.

Her daughters, Donna Brewer (Tom) of Elma WA and Linda “Lynn” Jane Clark (Taylor Lee) of Orting, WA.

Grandkids: Branden DePriest (Melinda), Paul Beck, Justin DePriest (Mallory), Scott Beck (Rebecca), Nathan Stolen (Maria), Damian Heartley (Crystal Kunkle), Brittany Gladden (Ryan), Melody Parkison (Jared), Savannah Anspach (Tucker), Kalee Bauman (Max), KeLynn Clark (Jordan Wallace), Summer Clark, Cherokee Stolen, Trevor Clark, Sequoyah Stolen and Jessan Stolen.

Great-Grandkids: Wyatt, Kaeden, Harmony, Presley, Kian, Jordan (2nd), Lillian, Sage, Faye, Harper Jo, Neveah and Stetson.

A Celebration of Life is scheduled for Saturday, Jan 14, 2023 at 11am at Green Hills Crematory in Kelso, WA.

“Your life was a blessing, your memory a treasure, you are loved beyond words and missed beyond measure” -Renee Woods-

Obituary written with love by granddaughter, Summer Clark.