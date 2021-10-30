Lillian Storm — beloved mother, grandmother, and friend — crossed over peacefully in her sleep with family by her side on October 9 after a long illness. She was 76.
Her memory will be cherished by her three sons and their wives: Scott (Janet), Jeff (Mary) and Eric (Renee); her longtime companion, Ernie Wisecup; six grandchildren: Scotty, Steven, Nicole, Amanda, Whitney and Mikhael; nine great-grandchildren; her sister, Donna Hart, of Kelso; and her caregiver, Kelly Reser, whom she referred to as “Sis.”
Per her wishes, no formal service will be held. Family and friends will gather to celebrate her life at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Community Home Health and Hospice in Longview and the Humane Society of Cowlitz County.
Lillian’s family made a We Remember website for people to share their memories and photos of Lillian, visit: www.weremember.com/lillian-storm.
