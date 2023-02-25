Lila Iddings (Lila Ruth Hughes Iddings), was born Sept. 14, 1947 in Norfolk, VA. She lived in Lanham, MD before moving to Kelso, WA. She was the mother of four: Wayne (Valerie), Sean (Lisa), Todd (Nicole), and Timi (Charity); grandmother of nine: Meagan, Drew, Taryn, Evan, Raelyn, Eli, Kaylee, Ashton and Peyton; and great-grandmother of Paislee and Crosby. She lived for many years with her longtime friend, Lorraine. Lila was the sister to Gene and Jon; brothers Chuck and Dennis preceded her in death.

Lila was a force, loved people and attracted many friends. She had a generous spirit and was always willing to help others. She was active in the community: involved in the PTA in Kelso schools for many years, participated in the Cancer Relay For Life, and served on the board for her mobile home park. She loved to celebrate people and loved dressing up for the holidays. Many will remember the streaks of color in her hair, often pink, but sometimes blue or green or purple, colors that emphasized her personality, her unmistakable laugh, and her zest for life. Lila loved her family, her pups (most recently her dog Buddy), and vacationing at the Oregon Coast.