Lila A. Teigen

April 14, 1934 — Aug. 25, 2021

Lila A. Teigen passed away on August 25, 2021. She was born in Longview, Washington, on April 14, 1934, to John and Victoria Herron. She worked for Pacific Northwest Bell.

Lila loved card making, and pets. Lila is survived by son, Ron (Caren) Teigen, Castle Rock, Washington; son, Don (Julie) Teigen, Everett, Washington; sister, Darlene Brown, Winston, Georgia; and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and many friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Rudy; son, John Teigen; twin brothers, Ray and Ralph Herron; sister, Joan Herron; her parents; and her dog, Patty. Memorial contributions may be made to Community Home Health & Hospice. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

