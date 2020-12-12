February 12, 1927—December 5, 2020

Lewis Duane Jackson, 93, grandson of Castle Rock pioneers Elisha and Cynthia Jackson, passed away peacefully on December 5, 2020.

Born February 12, 1927, the fifth and youngest child of Mellie Lee (Davis) Jackson and Parde Jackson, Lewis attended Castle Rock school as a member of the 1945 graduating class. Drafted into WWII when he turned 18, Lewis was a paratrooper in the US Army 101st Airborne. Lewis joked that the first time he rode in an airplane, he had to jump out. He was a part of the occupying forces in Japan.

After military service, he attended Lower Columbia College and the University of Washington, nearly completing his bachelor’s degree before taking a logging job. Lewis worked for Weyerhaeuser for over 36 years before retiring in 1989.

After retirement, he began golfing and provided daily childcare for a granddaughter born in 1989. One of his joys was handing out rolls of quarters to all of the grandkids to play arcade games during the family’s yearly week together in Long Beach Washington. He was a regular supporter of his grandchildren’s events, dance recitals, piano recitals, school programs and sporting events.