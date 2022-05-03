Leueen "Lou" Agasie May

Jan. 8, 1942 — April 9, 2022

Leueen “Lou” May, 80, a resident of Fort Myers, Florida, passed away peacefully under the care of Hope Hospice on Saturday, April 9, 2022. She was born January 8, 1942, in Longview, Washington, to the late Anthony and Edla Agasie.

Leueen and her family traveled to and lived in many places throughout the world and on July 4, 1971, made Fort Myers, Florida, their permanent home. Leueen and Larry established May Electric, an electrical contracting business, for more than 35 years.

Leueen was known as a generous, gracious and loving soul who enjoyed making memories with family and friends. She always was the glue that kept the family going and a devoted wife and mother. She had a green thumb, was an excellent country dancer, loved anything with Victorian influence, was a terrific cook and made the BEST lasagna and pies.

She is survived by her loving husband of 60 years, Larry, of Fort Myers, Florida; three children, Denise Fay (Marty) of Cape Coral, Florida, David May (Jessica) of Fort Myers, Florida, and Darrell May (Gabriela) of Chelmsford, Massachusetts; one sister, Luanna Correia (Larry) of Merced, California; three grandchildren, Marie, Isabelle and Xavier; one great-grandchild, Marcel; as well as several nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends.

We love and miss you. Rest in peace.