Leta Joan Nelson
Leta Joan Nelson

Leta Joan Nelson

October 8, 1939—September 15, 2020

Leta Joan Nelson, 81 passed away September 15, 2020. Leta was born in Canton, Okla., to Leslie and Goldie Paulsen. She moved to Longview, Wash., in 1950 and then to Terrebonne, Ore., in 2015. Leta is survived by her husband of 62 years, Kenneth D Nelson, a son, Tony Nelson and a daughter, Vicki Rush. Leta is also survived by two granddaughters Ashli VanFleet and Karli Passwaters and three great grandchildren. Leta worked as a hairdresser early in her life and was a wonderful homemaker. She was a devoted Christian and loved her little dogs. A private service will be held at a later date.

