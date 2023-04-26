Nov. 15, 1937—April 16, 2023

LONGVIEW—Leslie W. Czarnecki, 85, of Longview, WA, passed away April 16, 2023, at Legacy Emanuel in Portland, OR.

He was born on November 15, 1937, in Chehalis, WA, to Isadore (Ski) and Dorothy (Duncan) Czarnecki.

Les spent most of his childhood growing up in Cathlamet, WA, where he graduated from Wahkiakum High School in 1956.

After high school, he served in the Naval Reserves while starting his 43-year career at Longview Fibre, first as a roll line operator and then as a machinist. He also had his own business called LC Awning and Skirting, which he did on the side, with his sons, for approximately 10 years.

Les was very active in community service. He was a member of the local Ham radio club, LCARA, call sign AE7NQ, where he used his communications to aid in searches for missing people. He was also a member of the Coast Guard Auxiliary, Flotilla 71, where he was commander for several years. He taught boating safety classes at LCC, he was a vessel examiner, and a coxswain, where he used his boat to search for missing boaters.

He loved being outdoors and spending time with his family. He coached his three sons in baseball and his daughter in softball. He loved shooting guns, hunting and fishing with his boys, riding his Goldwing motorcycle with his wife, watching his grandkids in all their activities, and just simply tinkering around in his shop.

He leaves behind his wife of 64 years, Marline (Hoy) Czarnecki; three sons, Bill (Dawna) Czarnecki, of Longview, Steve (Glenda) Czarnecki, of Kelso, and Mike (Melissa) Czarnecki, of Longview; daughter, Lisa (Tyrel) Brunelle, of Longview; 12 grandkids; numerous great grandkids, nieces and nephews; and sister, Betty Huber, of Battle Ground.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers, Skip and Tommy Czarnecki, and grandson Joshua Czarnecki.

A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, April 30, at 2:00 p.m. at Kelso First United Methodist Presbyterian Church, 206 Cowlitz Way in Kelso, WA.