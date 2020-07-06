Leslie Fowler

January 11, 1960—June 27, 2020
Leslie was born to Les and Nancy Gallow, January 11, 1960, in Longview Washington. She attended Toutle schools and worked as a waitress and a cook in the local area.
She enjoyed being at the river, taking care of her roses, clam digging, the Seahawks and NASCAR. She loved her other “person”, her dog Shelby.
She is survived by her husband Kenny; siblings, Bonnie (Rob), Margaret, and Marvin (Marsha); close family friend, Rob Peterson; her son Jeremy and stepsons Tony (Jenny) and Chuck (Tonya); numerous aunts, an uncle, many cousins, nieces, nephews, grandchildren and great grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held on July 10, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. at the Silver Lake Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Community Home Health and Hospice; PO Box 2067; Longview WA 98632.
