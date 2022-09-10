Leslie Ann Palmer

Nov. 2, 1977 — Aug. 23, 2022

Leslie passed away at the age of 44 years old.

Leslie was born in Ventura, California, where she started school at the age of 3, until the family moved to McCleary, Washington. In December 1983, Leslie attended school in the Olympia School District until the age of 19, then transferred to Elma where she graduated from high school in 1999.

Leslie moved to Longview, Washington, after high school where she resided with her extended family, Another Option, an organization devoted to the disabled, until her untimely death.

She is survived by her parents, Gary and Darci Palmer of Lacey, Washington; ;her brother, Jason Palmer; sister in-law, Melissa and two nieces, Violette and Arianna; her grandmother, Margaret (Peggy) Palmer; her aunt, Angela Palmer, in Minnesota; her uncle, Brian Palmer, in Idaho; her aunt, Connie Hull, and aunt, Kathy Bradley, of Olympia; her uncle, Jim Thompson, of Alaska; and numerous cousins.

She has joined the rest of her family that went before her in Fern Hill Cemetery in Minlo, Washington.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Children’s Hospital or your preferred charity.