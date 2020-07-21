× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Les W. Zilmer

March 12, 1952—July 12, 2020

Les W. Zilmer passed away peacefully on July 12, 2020.

He was born on March 12, 1952 in Mora, MN. He spent his childhood fishing on Mille Lacs Lake. He graduated from the University of Minnesota and went to work in the forestry industry.

Les and Pat were married December 8, 1973 in Humboldt, IA. Les’ career took them to northern Minnesota, Wyoming and finally settled in Washington, where they raised their family. His lengthy career in forestry included such roles as log buyer, contract supervisor, yard manager and export supervisor. One of the most memorable times in his career was working on Mt. St. Helens before and after the eruption.

Les loved to hunt and fish. Perhaps his favorite part though, was telling the stories afterward!

Les is survived by his wife, Pat; daughters Becky (Greg) Beyl of Beaverton, OR and Jessica (Bear) Sorensen of Forks, WA; grandkids Joey, Tommy and Graci Sorensen; his father, Harold Zilmer of Fergus Fall, MN; and extended family. He was preceded in death by his mother Elaine Zilmer.

At his request, there will be no service.

