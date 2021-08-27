 Skip to main content
LeRoy Spencer
LeRoy Spencer

LeRoy Spencer

Sept. 21, 1944 — July 20, 2021

LeRoy passed away peacefully after a long bout with lung cancer. He leaves behind three sons, Colby, Craig and Clayton; two grandchildren, Cameron and Katelyn; two siblings, S. Wayne Spencer and Pearl L. (May) Emery; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was predeceased by a sister, Cherie A. (Murray) Wild; and his parents, Edith and LeRoy M. Spencer Sr.

LeRoy will be interred with military honors at Tahoma National Cemetery in Kent, Wash.

See details and contact information at the Steele Chapel website: longviewmemorialpark.com, or contact Pearl directly at emeryplee@comcast.net.

