CASTLE ROCK—In loving memory of Leroy “Roy” Schaafsma, who passed away peacefully on September 14, 2023, at the vibrant age of 87. He is survived by his beloved wife, Billie Jo, with whom he shared a lifetime of love and companionship. Roy’s pride and joy were his two devoted sons, Mike and David, and his two adoring daughters, Julie and Patty. And we can’t forget his daughter-in-law, Ali and two sons-in-law, Lester and Carl. But it was his treasured role as a grandfather that truly warmed his heart, and he leaves behind a lasting impression on his grandchildren: Zackary, Tyler, Andrew, Rachel, Jessica, Sidney, William, and Jacob.

Known as “Roy” to all who had the privilege of knowing him, he was a lifelong resident of Castle Rock, where he established deep roots and nurtured a profound sense of community. Roy’s love extended not only to his immediate family but to his extended family as well. It was a common sight to see a family member stopping by to say hello or dropping off a child for a memorable summer visit. He cherished these moments of togetherness.

Roy dedicated 30 years of his life to serving the community through his role at Cowlitz County Public Works. His commitment to public service was a testament to his unwavering dedication to the betterment of his community. Beyond his professional life, Roy had a passion for beekeeping, renowned for producing exquisite honey that became a staple in many homes. His green thumb extended to farming his land, where he diligently cultivated nourishing crops as well as raising farm animals to provide for his family. Surrounded by the love of his family, Roy’s legacy lives on through the cherished memories he leaves behind.