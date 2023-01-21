Oct. 28, 1935—Jan. 15, 2023

Leroy John Faling, of Kelso, was born to Minnie and Floyd Faling on October 28, 1935 in Payette, Idaho. Leroy married his wife, Sharon Clements, in 1961. They have four daughters, Lisa, Kristie, Kari, and Marcy.

Leroy attended Kelso High School. He attended Lower Columbia College and Eastern Washington University where he was a quarterback and earned a teaching degree. Later he earned his administrative degree and master’s degree at Lewis and Clark College. Leroy was a teacher, coach, and athletic director at Kelso High School for most of his career. He retired in 1994.

Leroy was the second of five children, who were raised by their single mom in South Kelso. She instilled the importance of God, family and education to her five very accomplished children. Leroy took his mom’s lead in raising his daughters.

Being a devoted family man, Leroy worked very hard to make sure his family had a comfortable life. When school was out for Summer Break, Leroy worked odd jobs until school was back in session in the fall.

His grandchildren were a great source of pride for Leroy. He enjoyed attending as many of their sports activities and performances as possible. His conversations with his grandchildren often started with one question, “What are you thinking about?” This often led to some interesting exchanges. Leroy had a wonderful life. He and his beautiful wife, Sharon, enjoyed traveling together and with friends to Mexico, Japan and countless road trips. Leroy packed the family station wagon and made the cross-county trek to Nebraska to visit Sharon’s relatives every other summer. Next to coaching and watching sports; Leroy also enjoyed fishing, golfing, gardening and DIY projects.

Leroy is survived by his wife of 61 years, Sharon, daughters Lisa D’Hondt, Kristie Faling, Kari Johnson (Cory), and Marcy Smith; grandchildren Blair Johnson, Barris Porter, Bryant D’Hondt, Alysse Johnson, Grace Vivanco D’Hondt (Alex), Tyson Johnson, and Lindsey Johnson, great grandchildren, Colton D’Hondt and Hazel Perez; sister Margie Cartwright (John), sisters-in-law Ilene Faling and Theresa Faling. He was also survived by Sharon’s siblings, Jerry Clements, Willian Clements, and Bonnie Garner. As well as numerous extended family and dear friends.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Minnie; father, Floyd; brothers, Dick and Jack; sister, Lois Nyberg and her husband Harry; and son-in-law Mike D’Hondt.

In lieu of flowers, you’re welcome to donate to Hospice, Kelso Public Schools Foundation, Downtown Quarterbacks or to your favorite charity.

Service will be held on January 28, 2023 at Longview First Baptist Church, 747 Wheeler, Longview, WA at 11:00am. The service will also be live streamed. The link will be found on the Longview First Baptist Church website, fbclongview.com. Reception will follow.