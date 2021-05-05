October 16, 1934 - April 26, 2021
LeRoy Gerdlund, a.k.a. “Cowboy LeRoy,” of Longview, Wash., departed this life on April 26, 2021. LeRoy was born in Longview, Wash., on October 16, 1934, and graduated from Kelso High School in 1952. He served as a simulator technician in the United States Air Force from 1952 – 1957. After his time in the service, he became a salesman and traveled extensively. Later in life, he had his own handyman business known as “Associated Services.”
LeRoy was the son of Hilding “H.C.” Gerdlund and Myrtle Byram Gerdlund. He is survived by his spouse, Faye Gerdlund. He had three children: Lori Thompson, of Gladstone, Ore., Lee Norton, of Kelso, Wash., and Michael Gerdlund, deceased. He had five grandchildren: Joel Thompson, Joshua Thompson, Steven Norton, Kasey Norton, and Dawn Norton. He had three great-grandchildren: Claire Norton, Cale Norton, and Zane Thompson. LeRoy is also survived by two sisters, Donna Smith, of Yachats, Ore., and Zona Powell, of Longview, Wash.
On April 15, 1987, LeRoy gave his heart to the Lord and asked for forgiveness. From that day forward, LeRoy spent his days praying for and giving to others. His greatest hope for all who knew and loved him was for each one to turn his or her heart and life over to Jesus where perfect peace can be found. LeRoy was a founding member of Grace Bible Fellowship, where he and his wife, Faye, attended regularly.
LeRoy spent many years volunteering for a variety of organizations, including Grace Bible Fellowship, LOVE, INC., Kelso Police Department, KLTV, and the shooting range, to name a few. He was a member of the National Rifle Association and the Handyman Club of America.
LeRoy's hobbies included flying, photography, boating, skiing, shooting, studying the Bible, and traveling.
The Celebration of Life for LeRoy Gerdlund will take place at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, August 2, 2021, at Grace Bible Fellowship, 300 S 10th Ave, Kelso, WA.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
!!!CHANGES TO ONLINE COMMENTS — PLEASE READ BEFORE POSTING!!!
Effective immediately, all comments will display the user's FIRST AND LAST NAME rather than a screen name. Anyone with an existing account that did not provide a first and last name when registering will be required to update their profile before submitting a comment. AGAIN - YOUR ACCOUNT MUST INCLUDE A FIRST AND LAST NAME!
Keep it Clean. NO obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Comments that include verbal attacks of another commenter will not be posted.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.