October 16, 1934 - April 26, 2021

LeRoy Gerdlund, a.k.a. “Cowboy LeRoy,” of Longview, Wash., departed this life on April 26, 2021. LeRoy was born in Longview, Wash., on October 16, 1934, and graduated from Kelso High School in 1952. He served as a simulator technician in the United States Air Force from 1952 – 1957. After his time in the service, he became a salesman and traveled extensively. Later in life, he had his own handyman business known as “Associated Services.”

LeRoy was the son of Hilding “H.C.” Gerdlund and Myrtle Byram Gerdlund. He is survived by his spouse, Faye Gerdlund. He had three children: Lori Thompson, of Gladstone, Ore., Lee Norton, of Kelso, Wash., and Michael Gerdlund, deceased. He had five grandchildren: Joel Thompson, Joshua Thompson, Steven Norton, Kasey Norton, and Dawn Norton. He had three great-grandchildren: Claire Norton, Cale Norton, and Zane Thompson. LeRoy is also survived by two sisters, Donna Smith, of Yachats, Ore., and Zona Powell, of Longview, Wash.