Mar. 14, 1931—May 15, 2023

KELSO—On May 15, 2023, at age 92, LeRoy Dahl died peacefully at home, in the very house he was born in. LeRoy was the son of Norwegian immigrants, Anna and Jacob Dahl, and the youngest brother of Carolyn, Jack and Robert, who all preceded him in death. LeRoy graduated from Kelso High School in 1950 and lived almost his entire life in Kelso, with just a few exceptions, including when he served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War on a remote outpost in the Aleutian Islands monitoring Russian transmissions, and while he studied architecture in Seattle at the University of Washington.

LeRoy married the love of his life, Elaine, in 1955, whisking her away from the warmth of Napa, Calif., to the rainy climes of Kelso. As a master of the slide rule and inspired by the book Your Dream Home: How to Build it for Less Than $3,500, in 1962 LeRoy launched a long career in architectural design. He worked on many local projects, including as the chief designer of Mint Valley Elementary School and Delaware Plaza, and was primarily responsible for the design of the old Triangle Mall, Longview’s first major shopping center. However, his most whimsical project was in the service of squirrel safety when he and his colleague, Robert Newhall, designed the original Nutty Narrows Bridge, a beloved local landmark across Olympia Way.

Despite his talents, LeRoy was never rich, except in what really mattered: the enjoyment of life and in the love of his family and friends. At the age of 15, he was tapped to be the drummer for his friend Elmer Ramsey’s swing band, The Tophatters, playing in dance halls from Longview to Mt. Hood’s Timberline Lodge and from Camas to the coast. LeRoy was blessed with an incredible memory and to the end of his life, he could list the names and addresses of friends from his neighborhood – friendships he maintained for life. He shared wonderful stories of days gone by, swimming at Crystal Pool, hiking the Plains of Abraham at Mt. St. Helens, or cheering his heart out shortly after WWII when an older friend from the neighborhood, transporting an Air Force plane, flew it low and loud right over the Dahls’ house, gleefully waving from the cockpit as he rocketed by.

Ever a kid at heart, but always generous and kind, LeRoy led his family on many fun and funny adventures, filling the lives of his children, as well as grandchildren, nieces, nephews and neighborhood friends with laughter and love.

LeRoy and Elaine celebrated their 68th wedding anniversary just two weeks before his passing. LeRoy is survived by his beloved Elaine; their four children: Valaree (Brad) Marek, Laurie (Terry Woodburn), David and Brian; five grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and a large extended family, all of whom he loved dearly.

A celebration of life will be held on Friday, July 14, at 12:00 p.m. at Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 2218 E. Kessler Blvd., Longview, WA. LeRoy found gentle joy in the comfort of many a cat on his lap, and if you wish to honor his memory, please consider making a donation in his name to the Humane Society of Cowlitz County.