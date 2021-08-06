LeRoy C. Larsen

August 30, 1950 — July 24, 2021

LeRoy was born in Columbus, Nebraska, to Carroll L. Larsen and Noma Jean Larson. The family moved to Kelso in 1956. LeRoy graduated from R.A. Long High School in 1968. He was a carpenter and lived in Oregon, Colorado and Michigan, before coming back to Kelso about 15 year ago. During these last years he and his sisters helped take car of their elderly parents until their deaths.

He loved his sports and became a Detroit Red Wings fan when living in Michigan. He befriended a feral cat who had two kittens and they became a joy in his life. He continued following in his dad’s footsteps and fed the hummingbirds and birds.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Carroll and “Jean” Larsen, a sister JoAnne Larsen and a brother John Larsen. He is survived by his sisters, Sandra (Jerry) Schlarb of Longview, Wash., and Brenda (Phil) Hankins of Aurora, Ore.; and a sister-in-law Shannon Larsen, of Longview, as well as many nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life takes place at 1 p.m. Aug. 14, 2021, at his sister, Sandra’s home. For information, please email to sandisrn@q.com.