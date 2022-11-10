Jan. 31, 1957—Nov. 6, 2022
LeRoy A Carlson died peacefully at hospice Sunday, November 6, 2022 of cancer.
He is survived by his wife, Sandi of 32 years; their two kids: Melissa and Shane; and their grandchildren: Vanessa, Brady, and Hailey.
LeRoy was a man who didn’t have an enemy in the world. He loved music, whether he was playing it or listening to it. He took great pride in his craft of saw filing for 43 years including 32 years as head saw filer at Stimson lumber. He impacted so many lives with his kindness, patience, and fun personality.
Please join us for his Celebration of Life at his home Sunday, November 13, at 2:00pm
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
!!!CHANGES TO ONLINE COMMENTS — PLEASE READ BEFORE POSTING!!!
Effective immediately, all comments will display the user's FIRST AND LAST NAME rather than a screen name. Anyone with an existing account that did not provide a first and last name when registering will be required to update their profile before submitting a comment. AGAIN - YOUR ACCOUNT MUST INCLUDE A FIRST AND LAST NAME!
Keep it Clean. NO obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Comments that include verbal attacks of another commenter will not be posted.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.