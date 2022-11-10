LeRoy A. Carlson

He is survived by his wife, Sandi of 32 years; their two kids: Melissa and Shane; and their grandchildren: Vanessa, Brady, and Hailey.

LeRoy was a man who didn’t have an enemy in the world. He loved music, whether he was playing it or listening to it. He took great pride in his craft of saw filing for 43 years including 32 years as head saw filer at Stimson lumber. He impacted so many lives with his kindness, patience, and fun personality.