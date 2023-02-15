May 22, 1948—Jan. 27, 2023

Leonard B. Davis was born in Longview on May 22, 1948 to Loyd and Bernice Davis. He went to Longview schools until his junior year and transferred to Kelso High School where he graduated in June of 1966. In 1970 he went to Seattle area and became a sprinkler fitter until his retirement.

He is preceded by his parents Loyd and Bernice Davis and a brother Loyd Davis and a sister Beverly Adams. Survived by sister Sandi (Ron) King and twin sister Lenore Davis all of Longview; three sons: Mark Tienhaara (Maren) of Camano Island, David Davis (Sandy) of Castro Valley, California, Nader Davis (Marissa) Boise Idaho; two daughters Amira and Dahlia in Seattle area; one grandson, Ryan Davis of Castro Valley and granddaughter, Esmeralda Davis of Boise, Idaho; lots of nieces and nephews and cousins. He had his dog Beetle that was his baby.

After retirement he built his dream home on Whidbey Island until his health reclined. He moved to Idaho with his son until he passed January 27, 2023.

Graveside services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023 at Greenhills Cemetery, Kelso.