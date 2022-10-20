Aug. 16, 1939 — Oct. 7, 2022
Leona Yvonne Naillon was welcomed to heaven by her two sons and brother on the 7th of October 2022. Leona was born in 1939 on the 16th of August to Estey and Goldie Wotton. She grew up in Bakersfield California with her brother, Ernie. She left home and started a family in 1957 in Yakima, Washington. She ended up having nine children, three boys and six girls. She loved with all her heart. She would put in all her effort as a mother. She was their confidante and their cheerleader.
Her nine children Richard, Cyndi, Debbie (Kevin), Patty (Don), Lori, Marlene, Wanda (Mike), Marvin Jr. and Robert adored their mother with every breath and thought the world of her. At the untimely passing of her son’s death, she raised her three grandchildren, Bryce, Brittney and Riley.
A service for people to pay their respects takes place at 11 a.m. October 22, 2022, at 2884 N. Pacific Ave., Kelso.
