Aug. 8, 1937 — Aug. 27, 2021

Leona M. Benjamin passed away August 27, 2021, at the Ray Hickey Hospice House in Vancouver, Washington. She lived all her life in Kelso, Washington and was a longtime member of the Central Christian Church in Kelso, Wash.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Millie Culp and Lawrence Benjamin; as well as a brother Lesley Benjamin. She is survived by a sister, Rose Benjamin; and a cousin Paulette Mathers; along with numerous other cousins.

A graveside service takes place at 11 a.m. Saturday, September 11, 2021, at Longview Memorial Park.