PRINEVILLE, OR—Former GM of Cowlitz County PUD, Leon Smith passed away April 19, 2023 surrounded by immediate family members.

He is survived by his wife, Betty; daughters, Karin Lawler (Andy), Jan Zellmer; granddaughters: Samantha Zellmer and Sierra Bamsey (Ian); brothers Bill (Betty), Tom (Cheri), Dave (Maggie) and sister Alice Redmon.

Services will be held May 27, 2023 at 12:00 PM at Longview First Baptist Church and June 17, 2023 at 2:00 PM at the Prineville, OR. Presbyterian Church.