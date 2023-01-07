July 29, 1938—Dec. 28, 2022

Leon Preece Ramshaw passed away peacefully on December 28, 2022, with his loving wife Eydie by his side. He was born July 29, 1938, in Salt Lake City, Utah to parents Edgar Joseph and Esty Geneva (Preece) Ramshaw.

Leon was predeceased by his first wife Violet Marie Ramshaw (Holsten), and a son Robert.

He is survived at home by his wife Eydie, 4 children Leann, Scott (Theresa), Diana, and Dennis (Kim); 2 stepchildren Robert (Marilyn) Mayclin and Arthur (Sydney) Mayclin, 9 Grandchildren, and 29 Great-grandchildren.

Leon was a proud veteran of the US Navy, serving from 1954-1958. He loved his country and held a great respect for the military and all veterans.

He was an extraordinary man of many skills and talents. An experienced mechanic by trade, he was also a parts manager, carpenter, and security guard.

Leon’s hobbies included Bowling, Golf, Pool, Fishing, Boating, Dancing, and Cooking. He enjoyed traveling, casino trips, and was very artistic. One of his greatest pleasures was hosting family gatherings and barbecues. Leon was an extremely generous man who gave without reservation. His love of family and friends knew no bounds, and he will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 2pm on February 5, 2023, at the Cowlitz Valley Moose Lodge (921 Washington Way, Longview).

Donations in Leon’s honor can be made to any Veteran’s charity.