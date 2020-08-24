LeeAnne Grothoff was born on August 29, 1945 to Wilbur and Myrtle Reynolds. In her adulthood she was a teachers aid and cross walk guard at Robert Gray Elementary School, loved by all students and staff. In her pastimes she loved spending time with her grandchildren and also volunteering at the Kelso Senior Center while running BINGO. She was always known as crazy Aunt LeeAnne to many. She is survived by husband James R. Grothoff, son Robb Grothoff from Longview, Wash., daughter Christina Ernst from Kingston, Wash., and grandkids, and two granddogs. A Celebration of Life will be held August 30, from 1pm—4pm at 3083 Pershing Way, Longview. In lieu of flowers contributions should be made to Community Home Health and Hospice in Longview, Wash.