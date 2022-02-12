Lee H. Haycox

Feb. 22, 1947 — Oct. 25, 2021

Our beloved husband, father, brother, uncle and Papa was taken from us by COVID-19, despite being vaccinated and following safety protocols.

Lee was born to William H. and Zilpha L. Haycox in Longview, Washington. He graduated from Mark Morris High School and joined the Navy and served in the submarine service. After the Navy, Lee attended the University of Washington, majoring in accounting.

Lee met Mary Norton. They were married in 1972 and began a lifelong partnership. They had three sons of whom he was extremely proud.

Family and friends were the most important things to him. He liked nothing better than to get together and celebrate with laughter, stories and good food.

Lee was preceded in death by his parents, William and Zilpha; and brother William Jr. “Bill.”

He is survived by his wife, Mary; their sons John (Erica), Chris (Brande) and Willie; grandchildren Sean, Declan, Matthew, and Eleanor; and his sisters, Zilpha, Nancy and Lorna (Dennis).

A private service has been held for family and close friends.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date, when it is safe to do so. Funeral link: lee.haycox.us or www.tuellmckee.com/obituaries.