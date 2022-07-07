November 7, 1957 — July 4, 2022
Lee Galbraith, age 64, of Kelso, Washington, died July 4, 2022, after a very long and courageous battle with cancer. He is survived by his wife, April (Colwell); his children, Jonathan and Megan; and a son-in-law, Stuart Bruzek.
Lee was born in Saint John, New Brunswick, Canada, on November 7, 1957. The son of Eldon and Catherine (Lee) Galbraith, he worked his whole career as a pulp and paper mechanical engineer.
Lee was well known and admired for his building skills, an activity which he enjoyed very much. His family is comforted at this difficult time by the countless wonderful memories they have of him.
Per his request, there will be no service or visitation. Please allow our family time on our own. No phone calls or home visits at this time, please.
“Yea, though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil: for thou art with me ... and I will dwell in the house of the Lord forever.”
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
!!!CHANGES TO ONLINE COMMENTS — PLEASE READ BEFORE POSTING!!!
Effective immediately, all comments will display the user's FIRST AND LAST NAME rather than a screen name. Anyone with an existing account that did not provide a first and last name when registering will be required to update their profile before submitting a comment. AGAIN - YOUR ACCOUNT MUST INCLUDE A FIRST AND LAST NAME!
Keep it Clean. NO obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Comments that include verbal attacks of another commenter will not be posted.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.