November 7, 1957 — July 4, 2022

Lee Galbraith, age 64, of Kelso, Washington, died July 4, 2022, after a very long and courageous battle with cancer. He is survived by his wife, April (Colwell); his children, Jonathan and Megan; and a son-in-law, Stuart Bruzek.

Lee was born in Saint John, New Brunswick, Canada, on November 7, 1957. The son of Eldon and Catherine (Lee) Galbraith, he worked his whole career as a pulp and paper mechanical engineer.

Lee was well known and admired for his building skills, an activity which he enjoyed very much. His family is comforted at this difficult time by the countless wonderful memories they have of him.

Per his request, there will be no service or visitation. Please allow our family time on our own. No phone calls or home visits at this time, please.

“Yea, though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil: for thou art with me ... and I will dwell in the house of the Lord forever.”