Leanne Francis Simmons - Ledbetter

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

November 9, 1953—September 1, 2020

Leanne Ledbetter peacefully passed away September 1, 2020, at the age of 89 years old in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, after a brief illness. Both of her sons were by her side giving her comfort at the time she died.

Leanne was born November 2, 1930, to John Jurd Simmons (Dunlap, Iowa) and Mary Eunice Bentley (Colburn, Wisconsin) in Hot Springs, South Dakota. After high school, Leanne earned her Bachelor of Arts degree in education from Walla Walla University.

Leanne fell in love with a real cowboy named Jack Ledbetter, and the two were married on November 9, 1953. They later had three children and worked and lived in Oregon and Washington. Leanne was a pioneer of sorts, being a woman working in the construction, heavy equipment, and moving industries. Leanne was little but fierce and never left a truck behind. She and Jack created Ledbetter Pilot Car Service in 1975, and Leanne continued the business until 2016 when she moved from Longview, Wash., to Post Falls, Idaho, to be closer to her oldest son.