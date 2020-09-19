Leanne Francis Simmons - Ledbetter

November 9, 1953—September 1, 2020
Leanne Ledbetter peacefully passed away September 1, 2020, at the age of 89 years old in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, after a brief illness. Both of her sons were by her side giving her comfort at the time she died.
Leanne was born November 2, 1930, to John Jurd Simmons (Dunlap, Iowa) and Mary Eunice Bentley (Colburn, Wisconsin) in Hot Springs, South Dakota. After high school, Leanne earned her Bachelor of Arts degree in education from Walla Walla University.
Leanne fell in love with a real cowboy named Jack Ledbetter, and the two were married on November 9, 1953. They later had three children and worked and lived in Oregon and Washington. Leanne was a pioneer of sorts, being a woman working in the construction, heavy equipment, and moving industries. Leanne was little but fierce and never left a truck behind. She and Jack created Ledbetter Pilot Car Service in 1975, and Leanne continued the business until 2016 when she moved from Longview, Wash., to Post Falls, Idaho, to be closer to her oldest son.
Leanne was preceded in death by her beloved daughter, Mary Ledbetter, and her husband of 60 years, Jack Ledbetter. She is survived by her brother John Simmons (Bonners Ferry, Idaho), sister Sharon Rygh (Keizer, Ore.), sister Pat Sandlin (Pine Hollow, Ore.), two sons Mark Ledbetter (Post Falls, Idaho) and Vearl (Tony) Ledbetter (Enumclaw, Wash.), and her six grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. Although she was very independent and perhaps a bit stubborn at times, Leanne was best known for her generosity, quick wit, and love for family and friends.
Leanne was laid to rest on September 4, 2020, next to Mary and Jack at Green Hills Cemetery in Kelso, Wash. A celebration of Leanne’s life will be planned for a later date.
