July 5, 1947 — Sept. 23, 2022

Lawrence “Larry” Peter Cowan peacefully passed away surrounded by his loving family on September 23, 2022.

Larry was born July 5, 1947, in Coos Bay, Oregon, to Francis Oliver Cowan and Mary Rockwood Cowan. He spent his early years on the family ranch on the Smith River on the central Oregon Coast. He then moved to Forest Grove, Oregon, where he graduated from Forest Grove High School. After high school, he attended Clatsop Community College and graduated with a degree in law enforcement.

After college he moved to the local area in 1967 and worked for the Longview-Kelso Ambulance Company before taking a job at Longview Fibre. In 1968, he married Suzanne L. Noseda and had three children. They later divorced.

In 1969, he was hired as an undercover police patrolman for the Longview Police Department with an initial assignment investigating, “Drugs, Vice and Subversive Activities” in the city of Longview. When the initial assignment was completed, he was assigned to the patrol division. He was promoted to sergeant in 1976, for all patrol shifts, detectives and administration positions. He became a graduate of the FBI National Academy in Quantico, Virginia, in 1983. He retired from the police department because of a duty related injury on Nov. 7, 1989, after 20 years of service.

After taking some time off, he went to work with his friend Gary Carter at Carter Country Auto Body. While there he learned to repair vehicles and worked on many cars for family members and friends. But his favorite one was his award-winning 1955 Mercury which he later showed at local car shows.

When his kids were younger they were involved in youth sport so he also got involved with the local youth soccer associations. He started as a coach and then became an officer in the Kelso Soccer Club and the Cowlitz Youth Soccer Club. He served on the Washington Youth Soccer Board representing Southwest Washington counties.

He was there at the beginning of soccer in the Kelso School District from helping present it to the Kelso School Board and then later as coach. Since there was no funding the first year for buses, he helped transport the players to away games in his own vehicle. After volunteering for several years, he thought it was great to be paid to coach. After his players got older, he thought he was done coaching but was drawn in again to coach an over-30 team for a few years. Later in life he enjoyed watching his grandkids play soccer in the local area and in Tennessee.

In 1994, he started his second major career as a real estate agent for Coldwell Banker Flaskerud Realty. As with most things, he jumped right in and became active in the Cowlitz County Association of Realtors. He was president of the Cowlitz County association and served two terms on the Washington Association of Realtors RPAC board as the trustee for Southwest Washington. As a Realtor, he received many awards including the Realtor of the Year and the Community Service Award for his part in starting the community event known as the Street of Screams in 2002. He remained active in real estate until the end of 2013 when he retired again.

In 2012, he married his longtime friend, Kerry L. Kuling. He enjoyed showing her different parts of the country from the East Coast to California. Sharing things with her was a major part of his life as he enjoyed his retirement years.

Larry was a strong contributor in the community and a loving, caring man who would do anything he could to help friends and family.

Larry was preceded in death by his parents, Oliver and Mary; and a sister, Maude A. Gillette.

Surviving him at home is his wife, Kerry. He also is survived by his brothers, Patrick O. Cowan (Jean) of Newport, Oregon, and Michael F. Cowan (Maryann) of Washington, D.C.; his daughter, Piper L. Nyman and son-in-law, Jeffry S. Nyman of Tennessee; a daughter, Tyree N. Cowan, of Kelso; a son, Derek O. Cowan and daughter-in-law, DeLaina Stacey, of Kelso; his grandkids, Nick, Katie, Sophie, Olivia, Shannon, Josephine and Atlas; along with many nieces and nephews. Larry left behind many more friends and loving memories for all to share. Larry will be deeply missed and will reside forever in all of our hearts.

Please join us for Larry’s wake at the Kelso/Longview Elks in December.