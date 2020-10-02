Lawrence “Larry” Edward Gross

Larry was born to Lawrence E. Gross Sr. and Myrtle (Sjogren) Gross, both of Skagit Valley. His earliest years were spent moving frequently in the Puget Sound region with his father’s work. They returned to Mt. Vernon when Larry was young, and the country was in the depths of the Depression. As a young boy, Larry went fishing almost daily with his dad to put food on the table. Fishing became a lifetime passion and joy that he shared with his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Living in the countryside south of Mt. Vernon, Larry’s youth was filled with family, school, farm work, fishing, duck hunting, athletics and lots of cousins and friends. Before he thought of it himself, his teachers and mentors identified him as college material. He was encouraged to become an agriculture teacher after graduating from Mt. Vernon High School in 1947. He was a talented baseball player, and though drafted to play professionally, he decided that the travel would interfere with his path of studies. He took the train to Washington State University to study agriculture. While at WSU he met a smart, pretty girl from Ketchikan, Alaska. He and Gwyn Riggs were married in 1950 and spent almost 70 years together. Upon graduating from WSU, Larry landed a job in Kelso teaching agriculture and ag shop. He moved with Gwyn and newborn daughter Jayne to Kelso in 1952. Sons John, Mike and Gary completed the family amidst busy years of family, career and community service.