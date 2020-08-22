Lawrence (Larry) A. Dolan

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

June 24,1928—August 2, 2020

Lawrence A. (Larry) Dolan passed away on August 2, 2020. Larry was born in Kansas City, Mo., on June 24, 1928 to Lawrence H. Dolan and Elsie N. (Vogt) Dolan. He spent his early childhood in Vandalia, Missouri on the family farm where they grew corn. When a drought hit, the whole family packed up and moved to Kelso. Following the move to Kelso Larry lived with his grandmother Ida. He graduated from Kelso High School in 1947. After high school he began working at Pacific NW Bell telephone company as a telephone lineman, stringing telephone lines all over western Washington, sometimes in horrific weather. He retired from the Pacific Northwest Bell phone company as a Construction Supervisor for SW Washington area. He told us he was fired from a job so he could take the job at PNB as a lineman.

He married Marjorie E. Connell, June 26, 1948, whom he met in high school when a teacher told him to ask her to a dance. Marjorie preceded him in death in 2005. They had four children, Richard (Sharon) Dolan, Brian Dolan, Cindy (Bob) Keeney, and Lisa (Joe) Brown all who survive him. Dad was known as Grandpa or Pa Larry to his five grandchildren and seven great grandchildren. Larry was active in the lives of his children and grandchildren. He loved his dogs and was preceded in death by his beloved dog Babe.