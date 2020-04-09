Lawrence H Handy

March 25, 1961 - March 20, 2020
Lawrence (Larry) H. Handy, age 58, of Longview, Washington passed away suddenly and unexpectedly on March 20 at St.John's Hospital in Longview. Born to Lloyd and Lavern (Johnson) Handy, he was the youngest of their three children.
Although the family is from Longview they temporarily resided in Missoula Montana, where Larry was born. The family then returned to Longview when Larry was an infant.
Larry was a 1980 graduate of Mark Morris High School in Longview. His working years were spent in the food industry, primarily as a line cook.
He was a man of modest means who valued being with his family and friends. He enjoyed traveling throughout Washington and the Oregon coast.
Larry is survived by his mother Lavern Handy of Longview, his brothers Ronald Handy of Kalama, Washington and Donald Handy of Olympia, Washington. He is also survived by one niece and six nephews. Larry's good friend Marty Fenimore, of Longview, mourns his passing with the family.
He is proceeded in death by his father Lloyd Handy who passed away in 1991.
Larry will be laid to rest on April 10th at Bunker Hill Cemetery, Longview. Funeral arrangements are being made by Dahl-McVicker Funeral Home of Kelso, Washington. There will be a limited graveside service but no memorial gathering as current events dictate.
