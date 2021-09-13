Dec. 31, 1924 — Sept. 1, 2021

LaVonne Banetta Trent née Sander, 96, of Kirkland, Wasington, formerly of Longview, Washington, passed away September 1, 2021.

LaVonne was born on a farm in southwestern Iowa to William A. and Mary Ethel L. Sander née Chambers. The family, including older brothers Rex and Merle, LaVonne, younger sister Marilyn and youngest brother John “Stan,” moved to Portland, Oregon, in January 1943. She was an employee of Hyster Company. Following her marriage to Jack A. Trent in 1946, LaVonne moved to Longview, Washington, and was a full-time homemaker and mother.

In the the mid-1960s, she reentered the workforce as a secretary in the Guidance office at R.A. Long High School, working there until her retirement in the early 1980s. LaVonne moved to Kirkland in 2011 to be near family.

LaVonne was preceded in death by Jack in 1996. She also was preceded in death by her mother, father, brothers and sister.