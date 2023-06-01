Mar. 30, 1927—May 22, 2023

LONGVIEW—LaVon Smith went home to her Savior Jesus Christ on May 22, 2023. She was the youngest of six children of Carl Frisk and Selma Frisk (Johnson). Born in Randall, MN on March 30, 1927 she was raised in Little Falls, MN. In 1947 she married Justin Smith (divorced 1982) and they moved to Longview in 1951. LaVon worked in food service for the Longview School District before retiring in 1993 after 26 years. Her strong Christian belief was an important part of her life and she was a member of St. Rose Catholic Church for over 70 years.

Playing bingo with her many friends at the Longview and Kelso Senior Centers was an enjoyable past time. She loved all animals and truly had a “green thumb”. The flowers in her yard were a joyful daily task. Baking was a relaxing hobby with her famous lemon meringue pie being the family favorite. Proud of anything related to her native state of Minnesota and her pure Swedish heritage she was an enthusiastic fan of the Mariners, Twins, Seahawks and Vikings. A kind person to all she met she will be missed by family and friends.

Preceding her in death were her beloved parents, siblings Marion, Palmer, Deloris, Sedona and Lorraine, her oldest son Michael and infant sons Carl and Jeff. She is survived by son Chuck (Sandy) in Las Vegas , NV and daughter-in-law Mary Evjen in Vancouver, four grandchildren and eight great grandchildren. There will be no local service at her request. Memorial contributions may be made in her name to the Humane Society or the Longview Senior Center.