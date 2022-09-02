Nov. 9, 1936 — Aug. 22, 2022

Lavita McBrayer Hooker, age 85, of Longview, passed away August 22, 2022, at Canterbury Gardens.

Lavita was born November 9, 1936, at home in Haworth, Oklahoma, and she was delivered by her great-uncle, Dr. W. H. McBrayer. She was the only child of Luther M. and Joy Fagan McBrayer. She attended Broken Bow High School in Broken Bow, Oklahoma, graduating in 1954. While there she was an excellent student, co-editor of the school newspaper, assistant editor of the yearbook, varsity debater, National Honor Society and National Forensic Society member, and sang in vocal music groups. She married Harold Hooker in Broken Bow on August 20, 1955. She and Harold graduated from Southeastern State University in 1959 with bachelor of science degrees in Education. At Southeastern, she was a member of Phi Kappa Sigma Sorority.

Following a year of teaching in Oklahoma and two years in Colorado, they moved to Longview with their young family in 1962. Her teaching years in Longview included Broadway, Columbia Heights, Columbia Valley Gardens, and Kessler Elementary schools; Cascade Middle School; and the PAT Program at Broadway.

Lavita was an active member of Longview Community Church where she served on the board of directors, was a life deacon, a member of Ruth Circle and a lay counselor. Other memberships included N.E.A, L.E.A., American Association of Women, Women’s Bible Study, P.E.O., Cowlitz Stitchery Guild, Columbia Theater Guild, and Delta Kappa Gamma.

She was a loving wife and mother and enjoyed time spent with family and friends. She always will be remembered for her sense of humor, integrity, patience and positive attitude. She was an avid reader, lifetime learner and amateur watercolor painter. She enjoyed stitchery/sewing projects, gardening and collecting antiques. She attended the theater and opera, and traveled internationally. Her friends and wonderful family brought her joy every day of her life.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Harold, in 2008; her father in 1954; and her mother in 2008. Survivors include sons Bruce (Sandi) and Greg; grandsons Andrew and Gavin; granddaughter, Maggie; brother-in-law Verdo (Lorraine) Hooker; and four nieces.

Memorials may be given in Lavita’s name to Community Home Health & Hospice, Longview Community Church, or to Columbia Theatre Association for the Performing Arts.

A memorial will be held at 1 p.m. Sept. 8, 2002, at the Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park.