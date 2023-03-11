Mar. 4, 1938—Mar. 2, 2023

LACEY, WA—Former Longview resident Lavina Horn, passed away peacefully at her home in Lacey, WA, on March 2, 2023, two days shy of her 85th birthday. Lavina was born in Northport, Nebraska, on March 4, 1938, as the youngest of six children to Clarence and Frances Horn. She attended her early high school years in Longview at R.A. Long High School but spent her senior year, and graduated from, Grand Junction High School in Grand Junction, Colorado in 1956. She was considered a classmate of both high schools and maintained many friendships from those years. Lavina also attended Lower Columbia College for two years after high school.

She married Ken Wheeler in 1960 and they had two children, Michael and Lori. Lavina and Ken divorced in 1980 and she returned to her maiden name.

Lavina began her career at Longview Fibre, later working for Printing Arts Center while residing in Longview. In the 1990s, she moved to Olympia and worked for the DSHS Office of Fraud Investigations. She retired in 2007.

Lavina is survived by her daughter Lori (Erik) Hendrickson and two grandchildren, Seth and Lacey, all of Longview WA. She was preceded in death by her son Michael Wheeler; her parents; and all five of her siblings: Beulah, Harold, Bill, Evelyn, and Don.

Lavina enjoyed many friends in both Longview and Lacey, Washington. She was close with numerous nieces and nephews, as well as friends and neighbors who became like family to her in her later years.

Cremation has taken place under the care of Woodlawn Funeral Home in Lacey, WA. There will be no formal services, private internment will take place at a later date.