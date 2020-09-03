April 2, 1940—September 2, 2020
Laverne Marlene Elida Huhta, was born on April 2, 1940 in Longview, Wash., to Victor and Martha (Byman) Huhta. Laverne passed away on September 1, 2020 in Vancouver, Wash., at age 80. Laverne resided in Vancouver, Wash., for the last two years, but spent the majority of her life residing in Longview. Laverne was a member of the Longview Laestadian Lutheran Church.
Laverne was preceded in death by her parents, Victor and Martha Huhta, brothers, Waino and Ernest Huhta, and a special niece, Sarah Hakso.
Laverne is survived by brothers, Wilbert and wife Rauha Huhta of Longview, Wash., and Lester and wife Jean Huhta of Minneapolis, Minn., and sister -in- law Edna Huhta of Longview, Wash. Laverne is also survived by nieces and nephews who remember her as a dear aunt. She did not allow birthdays or special occasions to be forgotten, and was known for her frequent cards and letters.
Laverne is remembered fondly by numerous dear friends. Many of whom were the recipients of cards and letters. from Laverne filled with words of best wishes and encouragement. Laverne also loved receiving postcards from her family and friends.
A private funeral service will be held at Longview Laestadian Lutheran Church on September 5, 2020.
