Laurie Garth Fowler

Laurie served in the U.S. Army’s 26th Infantry (Blue Spaders) for two years as a medical corpsman and pharmacist in Baumholder, Germany. He moved to Longview in 1961 and worked as a Supervisory Fishery Research Biologist for the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, retiring after 30 years of service. He later worked as a consulting fish nutritionist for an additional 15 years for Rangen, Inc., Buhl, Id. He was a past member of the American Fishery Society and the American Institute of Fishery Research Biologists. He was inducted into the D.C. Booth Fish Culture Hall of Fame in 2000 and the Northwest Fish Culture Hall of Fame in 2002 for the development of the Abernathy Dry Salmon Diet used as the basis for current dry pellet formulations produced for salmon throughout the world. After retirement, he volunteered at St. John’s Medical Center. A man of great faith, he was an active servant in his church.