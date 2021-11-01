Lauren Vernon Athey

Jan. 9, 1949 — Oct. 9, 2021

Lauren V. Athey passed at the age of 72 on October 9, 2021, at PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center in Longview.

Lauren was born in Longview to Jack A. and Edyth O. Athey (Haas) on January 9, 1949, the middle son of three boys.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and a younger brother, Leland.

Lauren was a millwright/shipwright for many years working in Alaska and around the Northwest. He enjoyed fishing, boating, traveling to tropical places and working with his backhoe and tractor. He had many friends and he will be greatly missed.

Survivors include his spouse of almost 30 years, Janice (Jane) Cheshire; his brother, Jack Athey (Brenda); sons, Lauren Higgins of Longview, Michael Higgins (Janelle) of Toutle, Washington; and stepson, Derek Cheshire (Eileen) of Mercer Island, Washington. Also surviving are granddaughters: Danielle, Micah, Vivienne and Camille; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and very close friends.

Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park is in charge of cremation.

A celebration of life is planned for later in the spring. In lieu of flowers, a donation to your favorite charity is requested.