Laura L. (Weaver) Leak

Oct. 27, 1961 — May 9, 2021
Laura L. Leak of Longview, Washington, died May 9, 2021, at Community Home Health & Hospice. She was 59 years old.
Born October 27, 1961, in Longview, Washington, to Jesse and Patricia Weaver, she was the youngest of seven children. She had various jobs including owning her own espresso and antique shop on Commerce Avenue.
She started every day by reading her Bible. Her strong faith held her up during her final days.
She is survived by her husband, Steve; three daughters, Jessica Weaver, Samantha Thomas and Rikki Hughes; two sons, Skyler Moilanen and James Leak; four sisters, Donna Flood, Sheryl Simpson and Leeanne Webster, all of Longview, Washington, and Shirley Adkison of Libby, Montana; and a brother, Jim Weaver of Toutle, Washington.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Tom Weaver; and her nephew, Christopher Weaver.
A celebration of life service will be held at noon Saturday, April 23, at Faith Family Christian Center, 2203 38th Avenue, Longview, Washington.
