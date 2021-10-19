July 11, 1946 — Sept. 20, 2021

Lars Marvin Pedersen, aka Butch, July 11, 1946 – Sept. 20, 2021, son of Lars Pedersen and Valora Luff-Pedersen-Moss, both deceased, was born in Longview, Washington. Lars died from complications due to COVID-19 at age 75 at OHSU in Portland, Oregon.

“Gee, Mrs. Pedersen, I’m sorry you had such a homely little boy.” Those were the words Valora heard a few days after July 11, 1946. Lars was born at Cowlitz General Hospital, baptized in the Moose Lodge, and raised in Local Np. 153.

Lars attended Longview schools and graduated from R.A. Long High School. Lars did a brief stint in the Air Force with the goal of flight mechanic, and after he was discharged, he began his career at Longview Fibre Co., where he worked as a machinist until his retirement.

In 1967, Lars stopped to help a little old lady who had car problems, but was in fact Trudy Verlinde. They were married on November 28, 1969, and became the parents of Taryn Verlinde and Lars James.

In retirement, Lars found his passion in an out of the way shop in Parkland, Washington, working to help break the land speed record with the North American Eagle project. Lars met Barbara Stidham in 2017 and they began another adventure in life—bliss together for a few wonderful years.