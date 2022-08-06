Larry Wayne Nave

He was born March 5, 1937, in Wapato, Washington, to Edith (Lyon) and Floyd Nave. Larry attended Sunnyside High School and married Linda Lien on Christmas Eve in 1960. They moved to the local area more than 50 years ago after Larry’s Army tour of service in Germany where he served in the military police.

Larry then founded and led the Kelso Boxing Club from 1972 to 1984. He mentored many young men in the ring which led to several medaling at a national level. He was a hard working visionary who evoked the best out of the boys and was committed to giving back to our small Kelso community. Larry also was called upon to coach for the Junior National Olympics as well as honored as Coach of the Year for Washington state. He worked as a foreman at Reynold’s Metals for 24 years before retiring at 57 years old to travel Ireland and across the United States.