Larry Rex Admire was born to Walker Wayne Admire and Leona Murthis Admire on August 22, 1937. Rex was a veteran of the U.S. Navy, Seabees and served two tours in the Vietnam War. After the service, Rex became a land surveyor, logger and long haul truck driver that took him on many adventures. Larry had a way with words that would make you laugh and those little sayings will live on in our memories.