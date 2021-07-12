August 22, 1937 — June 28, 2021
Larry Rex Admire was born to Walker Wayne Admire and Leona Murthis Admire on August 22, 1937. Rex was a veteran of the U.S. Navy, Seabees and served two tours in the Vietnam War. After the service, Rex became a land surveyor, logger and long haul truck driver that took him on many adventures. Larry had a way with words that would make you laugh and those little sayings will live on in our memories.
Larry is survived at home by his wife of 46 years Ruth Ann (Day) Admire; sons Donald and David Admire of Juneau, Alaska, and Scott Varner of Kelso, Wash.; daughters Laura (Sean) Krause of Happy Valley, Ore., Jeanette (Steven) Foster of Castle Rock, Wash., and Shari Varner of Kelso, Wash.; nine grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
Rex is preceded in death by his parents Walker and Leona, and grandson McCord. Cremation has taken place.
