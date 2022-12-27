May 19, 1935—Dec. 9, 2022

The family of Larry R. Craig is sad to announce his passing on December 9, 2022. Larry was born in Camas, Washington on May 19, 1935. Larry was preceded in death by his wife, C. Elaine Craig and his daughter, Danita (Craig) Bryan. He is survived by his daughter and son in-law, Carrie Craig and Hector Araiza Sainez and his daughter and son in-law, Teresa (Craig) Loftus and Ken Loftus. He had four grandchildren that he dearly loved.

He lived and grew on the families homestead just north of Lacamas Lake graduating from Camas High School in 1954. Larry was drafted into the Army twice (1958 and 1961) and served much of his time overseas in Europe. When he returned home he worked at Crown Zellerbach in Camas.

In 1967 Larry married the love of his life, C. Elaine (Revill) Craig and they began their lives in Camas. Just a few short years later they moved to Longview where they settled and raised their three daughters. Larry was an active father often driving them to music lessons, sports, and other activities. Larry retired from Weyerhaeuser and the couple moved to the Olympia area where He could pursue his life-long love of sailing. Some years later they moved back to Clark County to be closer to their daughters. In his later years, Larry was able to find love and companionship again with Consuelo Garcia-Kroeger. They lived together happily caring for each other in Vancouver, Washington.

Larry was an avid cyclist. His bicycle was his primary commuting vehicle during his working years. He taught all three of his girls to ride following the proper rules of the road. They had to pass his strict “driving test,” which included a stop at the ice cream shoppe. It was always a big day. Larry remained involved in cycling. He was well known at all the bicycle stores in the Portland area. He was very active in the Pacific Northwest Recumbent Cyclists group (formerly OHPV).

There will be a memorial service on January 7, 2023 at Evergreen Memorial Gardens, 1101 NE 112th Avenue, Vancouver, at 12:30 PM. There will be a reception following in the Hospitality Room. Donations can be made to Community Home and Health Hospice.