Larry McCarrey

July 8, 1935 — Oct. 24, 2022

Larry was born to Robert and Marie (McNew) McCarrey in Spokane, Washington. Larry grew up in Spokane and graduated from North Central High School in 1954. Larry served in the Marines Corps from 1957 through 1960. He married Irene McLaurine on June 4, 1964. Larry and Irene had four daughters to complete their blended family.

Larry was an avid cycler and racer. He rode his bike to work daily. He continued racing bicycles into his mid 70s. His love for running ended after a knee replacement but that did not stop him. Larry began climbing and racing stairs. Larry’s friends and family would say that he was a “mentor.” Larry taught others to have an excellent work ethic. Larry had a deep love for his Lord and Savior Jesus. Larry dedicated his life to Jesus in the early 1970s and continued to share the word of God with others. Larry has spent the past 13 months in Hotchkiss, Colorado, living with his daughter, Meghan, and granddaughter Annie. He loved being in Hotchkiss and meeting people in the community.

He is survived by his daughters, Mary Coleman, of Longview, Washington, Heidi Henderson, of Houston, Texas, and Meghan Towns, of Hotchkiss, Colorado; a stepdaughter, Joetta Woodrum of Longview, Washington; a stepson, John McLaurine of Indiana, Pennsylvania; 11 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren; a well as his nephews, Michael, Jeff and Randy McCarrey of Spokane, and other relatives.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Irene McCarrey; a daughter, Ann Marie McCarrey; a stepdaughter, Roxanne Raymer; a grandson, Robbie Scammel; his parents, Robert and Marie McCarrey; and sister, Mardene McCarrey.

A service for Larry will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, November 13, 2022 at the United Methodist Church in Hotchkiss. This will be potluck style and many of Larry’s favorite dishes will be served. All are welcome to join.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Taylor Funeral Service and Crematory. People can view the internet obituary and sign the online guest registry at taylorfuneralservice.com.