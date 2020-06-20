June 11, 1940 – May 30, 2020
Larry Magnus Johnson passed away at home, to the call of rolling thunder in the early morning of May 30th, 2020. His wife of over 58 years, Betty, sat hand-in-hand with him to his final moments. In addition to Betty, he is survived by two daughters and one son, Heidi Anderson, Patricia Peacock (Blake Peacock), and Jeremy Johnson (Tracy Nelson); six grandchildren, Corey Johnson, Lindsay Anderson (Brian LaFaille), Bryson Peacock, Tabitha Anderson, Dallas Peacock, and Grace Peacock (Keandre Grimes); and two great-grandchildren, Max Richardson and Kyrie Peacock/Grimes. He was preceded in passage by his daughter Maria Johnson, now to be reunited in peace.
Born June 11th, 1940 in Longview, Washington, Larry was 79 years old.
He was a man of uncompromising service, insistent generosity, and unconditional love. Over the years, Larry took on the role of marine, coach, mentor, carpenter, mechanic, electrician, and world-traveler; but remained unfailingly a dutiful husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather.
Larry dedicated four years of service to the US Marine Corps., leaving high school in his junior year. He completed two years at Lower Columbia College. He was a serious competitor; playing for the Marine football, baseball and basketball teams. After serving, he committed to a 36 year career with Weyerhaeuser that would take him to Japan, Sweden, Finland and the Netherlands as a consultant before retiring. He volunteered well over 30 years to local youth leagues and Lower Columbia College athletic programs- including baseball, softball, basketball, golf, soccer and beyond. As a Eucharistic minister and volunteer at St. Rose Catholic Church, Larry visited sister parishes in El Salvador to help build communities. Locally, he volunteered his talents to Habitat for Humanity to build homes in Longview.
Larry and his wife were inducted into the LCC Hall of Fame in 2018. However, their ceaseless ministration within the community breaths deeper still through the lives they’ve touched. The couple spent years raising foster children, hosting student athletes, and volunteering endless hours to local education and parish activities.
The family would insist that an ineffable sense of gratitude be shared with Dr. Ellis, and the Oncology staff at Kaiser, especially care providers Angie and Brandy. The family also thanks Community Home and Health Hospice staff especially nurse Angela.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that any donation be made to the Betty Johnson Scholarship through the Lower Columbia Foundation, or Community Home and Health Hospice.
A celebration of life will be arranged pending a respite in the difficult times we all now must face. As Larry spoke to his grandchildren in his final weeks, “There is always a way through- and in that you must believe.”
