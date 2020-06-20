× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

June 11, 1940 – May 30, 2020

Larry Magnus Johnson passed away at home, to the call of rolling thunder in the early morning of May 30th, 2020. His wife of over 58 years, Betty, sat hand-in-hand with him to his final moments. In addition to Betty, he is survived by two daughters and one son, Heidi Anderson, Patricia Peacock (Blake Peacock), and Jeremy Johnson (Tracy Nelson); six grandchildren, Corey Johnson, Lindsay Anderson (Brian LaFaille), Bryson Peacock, Tabitha Anderson, Dallas Peacock, and Grace Peacock (Keandre Grimes); and two great-grandchildren, Max Richardson and Kyrie Peacock/Grimes. He was preceded in passage by his daughter Maria Johnson, now to be reunited in peace.

Born June 11th, 1940 in Longview, Washington, Larry was 79 years old.

He was a man of uncompromising service, insistent generosity, and unconditional love. Over the years, Larry took on the role of marine, coach, mentor, carpenter, mechanic, electrician, and world-traveler; but remained unfailingly a dutiful husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather.