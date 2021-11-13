Dec. 13, 1949 — Oct. 19, 2021

Larry M. Noble, 71, of Kelso, Washington, passed away Tuesday, October 19, 2021 at PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center. He was born on December 13, 1949, in Los Angeles, California, to John and Mildred (Moore) Noble.

He is survived by his wife, Brenda Noble; four children, Krista (Mike) Lovingfoss, Amber Boyd, Nathan Wolf and Aaron Wolf; and 10 grandchildren. Larry was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Jim Noble.

Larry graduated from Kalama High school in 1968. He worked for the International Longshore and Warehouse Union out of Local 21 in Longview, Washington, for 45 years before retiring in 2012. While he enjoyed reading sci-fi novels, playing Nintendo, building model airplanes and gambling, his greatest enjoyment in life was playing softball.

A celebration of life will be held at the I.L.W.U Local 21 Hall, 617 14th Ave., Longview, Washington, on Saturday November 20, 2021.