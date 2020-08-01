× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

July 30, 1943—July 23, 2020

Vancouver resident, Larry L. Fleckenstein passed away on July 23, 2020 at the age of 76. He was born in Mott, ND to Herbert and Florence (Steiner) Fleckenstein on July 30, 1943. He moved with his family to Longview, Wash., in 1948 and graduated from Mark Morris High School in 1961. He received his Bachelor’s and Master’s degree from the University of Portland and did his doctoral studies at the University of Oregon. Upon graduation from the University of Portland he worked for Portland Public Schools as a teacher, elementary principal, and district office administrator until his retirement in 1998.

In 1964 he married Hazel Catherine McKinney, of Kelso, Wash., and they settled in Vancouver where they raised their four children, Lisa (Kevin) Whitten, Sara (Kal) Hahn-Huston, Larry (Greta) Fleckenstein, and Todd (Kate) Fleckenstein. They shared over four decades of loving years together and celebrated their fortieth wedding anniversary just prior to her death in 2004.

As well as being a dedicated educator, Larry was active in athletics his entire life. An All-Star baseball player in high school, he received a baseball scholarship from the University, playing both basketball and baseball for the Pilots.