Larry Dean Snedden, 77, of Marana, Arizona, passed away July 1, 2022. Larry was born August 26, 1944, to Evelyn and JD (Snap) Snedden in Beloit, Kansas. Just prior to his high school graduation, Larry enlisted in the U.S. Army to serve in the Vietnam War as a paratrooper and helicopter mechanic for the 173rd Airborne Brigade Casper Platoon.

After his return and honorable discharge, Larry relocated to Longview, Washington. He began his 22-year career with Longview Fibre as a millwright and supervisor. After leaving Fibre, Larry started a new career in the sales and development of industrial pumps. It was during this time he designed a pump used on one of the space shuttles.

Soon after retirement, Larry and his wife, Terri, relocated to Southern Arizona. Here, he was able to enjoy his love for restoring and showing classic cars year-round. Larry always was up for a trip, near or far, and stayed active within their retirement community. In the last two years he became an active member of the local veterans’ club as well as a member of the Congregation of Redeemer Lutheran Church.

Larry was preceded in death by his parents; and his brother, Frank Snedden. He is survived by his wife, partner and best friend of 33 years, Terri Snedden of Marana, Arizona; his brother, JD Snedden of Salina, Kansas; his sister, Nancy Heiman of Linn, Kansas; his daughter, Linda (Shayne) Schulz of Kelso, Washington; son Cory (Jodi) Snedden of Longview, Washington; son Billy Smith of Oregon City, Oregon; daughter Jessica (Jake) Anderson of Harrisburg, Oregon; five grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and multiple nieces, nephews and cousins.

A celebration of life takes place at 4 p.m. Friday, September 9, 2022, at the Monticello Hotel. Please join us in sharing stories, love and laughter and celebrate the life of a wonderful man who touched many lives.