Larry Bradburn
0 entries

Larry Bradburn

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

August 24, 1939—April 25, 2020

Larry Bradburn, a 1958 Kelso High School graduate, passed away on April 25, 2020 in Portland, Oregon at the age of 80. Larry is survived by his wife Judy of 54 years, son James (Lisa), daughter Tania (Brian), step brother Bob Dashiell, five grandchildren and one great grandson. Brother, Roger, preceded him in death on January 22,2017. A private graveside service was held on May 1, 2020 at Skyline Memorial Gardens in Portland, Oregon.

To plant a tree in memory of Larry Bradburn as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News