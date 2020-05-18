Larry Bradburn, a 1958 Kelso High School graduate, passed away on April 25, 2020 in Portland, Oregon at the age of 80. Larry is survived by his wife Judy of 54 years, son James (Lisa), daughter Tania (Brian), step brother Bob Dashiell, five grandchildren and one great grandson. Brother, Roger, preceded him in death on January 22,2017. A private graveside service was held on May 1, 2020 at Skyline Memorial Gardens in Portland, Oregon.