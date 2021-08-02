 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Larry B. Wall
0 entries

Larry B. Wall

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

September 7, 1935 — July 31, 2021

Larry B. Wall, age 85, of Gold Hill, Ore., died Saturday July 31, 2021, at his home. Larry was born to Alvena and Bill Wall on September 7, 1935, in Salem, Ore.

Larry went to school in Longview, Wash., and served four years in the Air Force. He married Arlene in 1962, and their three sons (Keith, Brad and Vance) were born in Longview. Four granddaughters live in California.

Larry built many houses in and around Longview, and later, many more in California. He will be missed by all who knew him.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Cutting 250 calories daily may improve heart health in older adults

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News