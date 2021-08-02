September 7, 1935 — July 31, 2021

Larry B. Wall, age 85, of Gold Hill, Ore., died Saturday July 31, 2021, at his home. Larry was born to Alvena and Bill Wall on September 7, 1935, in Salem, Ore.

Larry went to school in Longview, Wash., and served four years in the Air Force. He married Arlene in 1962, and their three sons (Keith, Brad and Vance) were born in Longview. Four granddaughters live in California.

Larry built many houses in and around Longview, and later, many more in California. He will be missed by all who knew him.